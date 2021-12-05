Palm Beach

Missing and Possibly Endangered Elderly Man in Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an elderly man who has been missing Saturday and is possibly endangered.

Mendez, 83, drove away from his residence in the 500 block of SE 6th Drive in Belle Glade, on Saturday, December 4 at 9:00 a.m., in his green Chevrolet pickup truck, Florida tag #941RPF and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mendez is believed to have dementia. Because of this, detectives consider Mendez to be possibly endangered. 

Anyone who comes into contact with Mendez Deans is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

