Florida

Missing Autistic Boy Visiting Family Near Jacksonville Found Dead in Pond

Gavin Douyon's family authorities they last saw the child around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

WTLV-TV / First Coast News

A missing 4-year-old autistic boy who was visiting Jacksonville with his family from New York was found dead Monday night in a retention pond, police said.

Gavin Douyon's family authorities they last saw the child around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office used a helicopter, a dive team and a drone unit to search for the child.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

His body was located in the pond around 9:20 p.m., police said.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Active Predictions as Hurricane Season Begins, Video Released of Mass Shooting Suspects

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

Police Investigation Fatal Shooting After Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

“There’s no foul play. It appears to be a horrible accident,” Assistant Police Chief Brian Key told news outlets.

The boy, who was nonverbal, had been playing outside with family members when he wandered off, Key said.

The family was visiting relatives for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

He's the second child with autism to die in a retention pond recently. On April 25, five-year-old Mohamad Nour was found in a pond after his family reported him missing, news outlets reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvilledrowning
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us