Update: Missing Boy Found in North Lauderdale

UPDATE: Marcelous Galloway was found late Tuesday in North Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Previous story:

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing out of North Lauderdale.

Marcelous Galloway Jr. was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Lakes Middle School, located at 7600 Tam O’Shanter Boulevard.

Galloway is about 4-foot-6 and weighs around 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. He was carrying a red and white backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.

