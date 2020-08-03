Alert Canceled After Toddler Taken Near Jacksonville Found Safe

An alert for a missing toddler who was last seen in a North Florida county this weekend has been canceled after the child was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for nine-month-old Noah Sims, who was last seen Sunday in the city of Jacksonville near the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officials did not give further details.

"We are happy to announce that Noah Sims has been located safe," JSO said in an update. "Thank you to all who took the time to share his photo and information."

Noah was last seen in the company of his 36-year-old father Corey Sims, who was last seen Sunday in a light blue polo shirt with coral shorts and white sneakers.

Officials did not say why Sims may have taken his son or additional details, including if Corey Sims had been taken into custody.