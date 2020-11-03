Florida

Missing Child Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Taken North of Tampa

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Giovanni Oquendo, who was last seen in the city of Land O’Lakes located in Pasco County

A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-ol who was last seen Monday just north of Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Giovanni Oquendo, who was last seen in the city of Land O’Lakes located in Pasco County. Oquendo is three feet tall and weights 33 pounds and has both brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts and tennis shoes with characters from the show Paw Patrol.

Oquendo is believed to be with 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer, who is 5’7” tall and weighs 175 pounds with multiple tattoos. The two are believed to be traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Versa with Florida license plate LRFT56.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or the FDLE.

