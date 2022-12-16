Missing Child Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Girl From Hallandale Beach

A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old girl from Hallandale Beach.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they're searching for Destinee Gawlik, who was last seen in the 700 block of Northwest 9th Avenue.
Gawlik is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater and dark jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400.