Missing Child Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Girl From Hallandale Beach

A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old girl from Hallandale Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they're searching for Destinee Gawlik, who was last seen in the 700 block of Northwest 9th Avenue.

PLEASE SHARE!



A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 14yo Destinee Gawlik, 5'5", 160 lbs, brown hair & eyes, last seen 700 block of NW 9th Ave, Hallandale Beach, wearing a dark sweater & dark jeans. Contact Hallandale Beach PD at 954-457-1400 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/z9iHSSKoS9 — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 16, 2022

Gawlik is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater and dark jeans.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400.