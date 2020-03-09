Missing Child Alert Issued for 3 Florida Girls

A Florida missing child alert was issued Monday for three young girls who were last seen in Hillsborough County and may be with a woman.

Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, were last seen in the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

The girls may be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor, and could be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Florida tag NKAY80, officials said.

Officials haven't said what the relationship is between the girls and Sailor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000.