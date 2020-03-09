Florida

Missing Child Alert Issued for 3 Florida Girls

The girls may be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor, and could be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Florida tag NKAY80, officials said

Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, could be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, could be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Florida missing child alert was issued Monday for three young girls who were last seen in Hillsborough County and may be with a woman.

Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, were last seen in the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

The girls may be with 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor, and could be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Florida tag NKAY80, officials said.

Local

Weston 39 mins ago

3 Young Weston Residents Killed in Palmetto Expressway Crash

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Scare Halts Cruise Docking, How to Buy the Healthiest Egg

Officials haven't said what the relationship is between the girls and Sailor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000.

This article tagged under:

Floridamissing child alert
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us