Missing child alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen in December, thought to be in danger of death, bodily harm

Miami Police and state law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl of Miami who hasn't been seen in months.

Detectives believe the girl may be with her mother and in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was 3 years old when she was last seen Dec. 28, 2022 in the area of the 200 block of NW 15th Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Detectives said the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has not had contact with the child's mother since then.

Vizcarra was described as a white Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 3-foot-1 and weighs 27 pounds.

According to officials, the girl could be with a woman, thought to be her mother, also named Carolina Vizcarra, who was charged back in 2021 with child abandonment.

Police said she walked into Mercy Hospital and left her daughter there with somebody without returning.

In court, the mother told a judge she was homeless and did not want her daughter living on the streets. The child was taken into DCF custody after her grandmother came forward.

Despite the child's disappearance occurring in December, on Tuesday Miami Police and FDLE issued a missing child alert.

According to Miami Police, DCF contacted the department last month about a court order. The department learned this month, however, that the girl's mother was in violation of a criminal Florida statute-interference with custody.

They are now coordinating with DCF, the FBI and FDLE to find the child.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 911.