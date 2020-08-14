Missing Child Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Florida Girl

Authorities issued a missing child alert Friday for a 6-year-old Florida girl who may be with an adult.
Solidad Padilla was last seen in the 3300 block of Nixon Road in Holiday in Pasco County, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.
Padilla may be in the company of 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy, and they may be traveling in a gray 2017 Toyota Rav4, with Florida tag 846LFD, officials said.
Padilla is 3-foot-4, and about 50 pounds, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488.