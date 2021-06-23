Missing Child Alert Issued for Teen Girl Last Seen in Pembroke Pines

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Pembroke Pines over a week ago.

Sanura Domond was last seen on June 15 in the area of the 300 block of Southwest 67th Terrace, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sanura Domond, last seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/YXsfl4FRO0 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 23, 2021

Domond is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.