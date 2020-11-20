Miami-Dade

Alert Issued for Missing Teen Last Seen in Miami

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 13-year-old Paige Strickland, who was last seen near the 1800 block of 15th Avenue

A missing child alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Miami on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 13-year-old Paige Strickland, who was last seen near the 1800 block of 15th Avenue.

Strickland is five feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and dyed purple and blond hair with a reddish birthmark on her right cheek and may have had a blue backpack with her. Officials say it may be difficult for her to communicate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

