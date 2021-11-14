Seminole County

Missing Child Alert Issued for Two Children in Heathrow, Florida

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for two kids in Heathrow, Florida.

Police are searching for 10-year-old Natasha Hurtado and 13-year old Liliana Hurtado.

The children were last seen in the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow.

Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes. Natasha is 4'3" and weighs 80 pounds and Liliana is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds.

The children may be in the company of Di'Last Kellie, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking that if you locate Kellie, you do not approach her and contact law enforcement immediately.

