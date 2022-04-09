Missing Fort Lauderdale Man with Down Syndrome Found in New York

A Fort Lauderdale man with Down Syndrome that went missing has been found in New York, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Fort Lauderdale Police was assisted by the United States Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force in their efforts to find Ihsan Hubbard, 25.

According to police, Edward Hubbard, who was accompanying Ihsan, was located and arrested in Elmira, New York. He is charged with interference with custody.

On Saturday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department asked the public’s help in finding Ihsan.