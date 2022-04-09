Missing person

Missing Fort Lauderdale Man with Down Syndrome Found in New York

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Fort Lauderdale man with Down Syndrome that went missing has been found in New York, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Fort Lauderdale Police was assisted by the United States Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force in their efforts to find Ihsan Hubbard, 25.

According to police, Edward Hubbard, who was accompanying Ihsan, was located and arrested in Elmira, New York. He is charged with interference with custody.

On Saturday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department asked the public’s help in finding Ihsan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Missing personFort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale policeDown syndromemissing and endangered
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us