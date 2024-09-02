Family claims missing grandfather was found dead inside closet at North Miami nursing facility

A family is claiming their grandfather, who had been missing for several days, was found dead inside a closet at a nursing facility in North Miami.

Elin Etienne, 71, was reported missing and last seen Aug. 22. Over a week later, Etienne's family said someone anonymously called them about their grandfather and that nobody at the facility was responding to their requests for answers.

"They said they found him in a closet and he was already decomposing, and they refused to let us see the body," said granddaughter Ruth Keisha Etienne. "And we tried to speak to the nursing home people, but they refused to speak to us. They don’t want to talk to us. I wonder why?"

North Miami Police confirmed they were conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside the North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday morning, but they could not confirm the identity of the person or the cause of death.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Cellphone video showed the moments a body was wheeled away from the facility. People are heard crying in the background.

NBC6 has reached out to the facility but has not received a response.