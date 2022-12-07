Missing Hialeah Woman Found Safe After Search: Police

Hialeah Police said a woman who allegedly made threats to end her own life has been found safe.

Lisett Gonzalez Pupo, 55, was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West 40th Place after allegedly telling family members she was going to drive her vehicle into a canal and end her own life.

Pupo is 5' tall and weighs 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a blue Toyota C-HR with the tag number DAU X09.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Hialeah Police said Pupo was found safe. No additional details were released.