Missing Miami Springs Man Found Safe

Steven Anello, who went missing out of Miami Springs on Sunday, was found Tuesday evening, city officials said.

Anello, 24, was spotted by a viewer at a Publix in Brickell, his caretaker said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

He is safe and is reunited with his family, city officials said.

Steven Anthony Anello has been located tonight safe and sound and is reuniting with his family!!!! Thanks to all the residents and concerned people that shared this post and created public awareness that tonight has led to this great result!!!! pic.twitter.com/D3S5YGNzzy — City of Miami Springs (@MiamiSpringsFL) November 2, 2021

Previous story:

Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen Sunday in Miami Springs.

A surveillance camera captured Steven Anthony Anello, who is autistic, functional and verbal, leaving his home at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jeans, white Nike sneakers and a blue book bag. Anello also wears braces and has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

His phone was last pinging in Miami at 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 31, but has since been turned off.

Anyone with information is requested to contact MSPD Detective R. Barrios at 305-888-9711.