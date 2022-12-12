Missing Miramar Man's Body Found in Canal in Apparent Accidental Drowning: Police

A missing Miramar man's body was discovered in a canal after an apparent accidental drowning, police said Monday.

Marquis Brisson, 32, had been last seen Thursday on Southwest 32nd Street.

On Sunday, a body was discovered in a canal in the 2700 block of Northwest 121st Avenue.

Update: Marquis Brisson has been located. We are saddened to report that he is deceased. At present time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be an accidental drowning. Our hearts go out to the Brisson family. pic.twitter.com/UwPMCG0M7k — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 12, 2022

Police confirmed Monday that the body found was Brisson and that it appears to be an accidental drowning. No foul play was suspected.