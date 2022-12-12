Missing Miramar Man's Body Found in Canal in Apparent Accidental Drowning: Police

A missing Miramar man's body was discovered in a canal after an apparent accidental drowning, police said Monday.
Marquis Brisson, 32, had been last seen Thursday on Southwest 32nd Street.
On Sunday, a body was discovered in a canal in the 2700 block of Northwest 121st Avenue.
Police confirmed Monday that the body found was Brisson and that it appears to be an accidental drowning. No foul play was suspected.