UPDATE: Missing North Bay Village Trans Woman Found Safe

Update (March 29) -

Julia Da Silva, who was missing for days, has been found safe, North Bay Village Police said Tuesday.

Da Silva, a transgender woman, was last seen Thursday. She was located out of state, police said.

The police department is working with local authorities and her family to coordinate her return.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Previous story:

North Bay Village Police are searching for a transgender woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

They say Julia Da Silva was last seen leaving her home in North Bay Village. Her loved ones are worried sick about where she might be.

“I’m very worried because this is not like her,” said Tatiana Valentina, one of Julia’s very close friends “She’s a very happy, responsible person.”

According to police, the 5’11, 23-year-old told her aunt that she was going to look at an apartment in Hialeah.

“She is a transwoman, transgender woman,” said Valentina. “Right now, in society, it’s not accepting for her, certain places.”

Tatiana said Julia used to live with her and her family.

She says it's unlike Julia to not come home, call or respond to texts. One of her fears is that Julia may have been targeted.

“I’ve seen it when we go out together, they catcall her or names and throw things at her,” said Valentina. "So I’m very worried that something could probably happen to her because this is not like her. She didn't pick up any clothing to indicate that she was running away.”

Police say they are going through surveillance video hoping to find her.

They say she is known to hang out in the Miami, Miami Beach and the Wilton Manors LGBTQ communities.

“I really hope for the best. It’s been days now with no interaction whatsoever,” said Valentina.

If you have information about Da SIlva’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the North Bay Village Police Department at 305-758-2626.

