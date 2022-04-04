Missing Pembroke Pines Brothers Spotted in Dania Beach: Police

Police say two brothers who went missing late Saturday night in Pembroke Pines were spotted in another Broward County city.

Pembroke Pines Police said 12-year-old Jonah Gattorno and 14-year-old Nicholas Gattorno left their home around 11 p.m. on blue bicycles with fishing poles and fishing gear. Police said the two may have planned on traveling to Key West.

Monday, police said they were "actively searching" for the brothers after they were spotted in Dania Beach earlier in the day. They were seen wearing dark colored long sleeve shirts and are traveling on foot.

UPDATE: Both brothers were recently seen in Dania Beach. Officers are in the area now. Nicholas & Jonah are both wearing dark colored long sleeve shirts; they are currently traveling on foot.



Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or 954-764 HELP.