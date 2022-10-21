Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.

Police said Elias may have made suicidal threats before leaving.

Friday, police confirmed the body of Elias was found. No details were released at this time.

Miami-Dade Police are conducting a death investigation.