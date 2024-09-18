Missing Tampa 13-year-old found in Broward with man she met online: Authorities

A 13-year-old girl missing for days from the Tampa Bay area was found with a South Florida man on Tuesday, authorities said.

The teenager disappeared from her home in Plant City, about 25 miles east of Tampa, when she left on Saturday without permission between 1 and 3 a.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office listed her as an endangered missing juvenile, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Four days later, she was found in Broward County with 38-year-old Edward Rodriguez, who authorities said she met online.

Broward County Sheriff's Office 38-year-old Edward Rodriguez

Rodriguez was arrested and faces charges of molestation, interference with child custody and providing aid to a minor without notifying a parent.

“We are immensely grateful that this young girl has been found,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals for their quick and effective support. Our joint efforts have brought a young girl home to her family, and that is what truly matters.”

More details on the teen's condition, her relationship to Rodriguez and how she got to South Florida were not immediately available.

Rodriguez was being held on $32,500 bond.