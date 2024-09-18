Crime and Courts

Missing Tampa 13-year-old found in Broward with man she met online: Authorities

Edward Rodriguez was arrested and faces one count of interference with child custody with possible additional charges from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

By Briana Trujillo

A 13-year-old girl missing for days from the Tampa Bay area was found with a South Florida man on Tuesday, authorities said.

The teenager disappeared from her home in Plant City, about 25 miles east of Tampa, when she left on Saturday without permission between 1 and 3 a.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The sheriff’s office listed her as an endangered missing juvenile, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Four days later, she was found in Broward County with 38-year-old Edward Rodriguez, who authorities said she met online.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
38-year-old Edward Rodriguez
Broward County Sheriff's Office
38-year-old Edward Rodriguez

Rodriguez was arrested and faces charges of molestation, interference with child custody and providing aid to a minor without notifying a parent.

“We are immensely grateful that this young girl has been found,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals for their quick and effective support. Our joint efforts have brought a young girl home to her family, and that is what truly matters.”

Local

Florida Panthers 18 mins ago

‘It's been terrible': Panthers' Tkachuk opens up about death of friend Johnny Gaudreau

Decision 2024 20 mins ago

Florida to decide on abortion protections, could end 6-week ban in Amendment 4

More details on the teen's condition, her relationship to Rodriguez and how she got to South Florida were not immediately available.

Rodriguez was being held on $32,500 bond.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBroward CountyMissing persons
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us