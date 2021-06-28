Miami Beach

Missing Teen Alert for Boy Last Seen in Miami Beach

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Miami Beach.

Haidriang Hareth Logreira was last seen on Tuesday, June 22nd at 7 p.m.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Logreira has brown hair, is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weight 150 pounds.

He does not suffer from any medical or mental conditions nor does he take any medication.

Anyone with information regarding Logreira's whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Beach Police Department at (305) 673-7900.

