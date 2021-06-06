Missing Teen Who Threatened to Harm Himself, Found: Police

On Sunday at 3:45 p.m. Pembroke Pines Police reported that the missing teen, Enrique Gamez, was located, safe, and in good health.

Pembroke Pines Police were searching for a missing teenager who ran away this weekend from his home after allegedly making threats that he was going to harm himself.

Officers issued a Missing Person advisory for 17-year-old Enrique Gamez, who was last seen at his father’s house near the 18500 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Police say Gamez got into an argument, made statements that he was going to harm himself and jumped out of a second-floor window before fleeing on foot.

Gamez is 5’6” tall and weighs 135 pounds with a light complexion, thin mustache and a goatee. He was wearing gym shorts and white t-shirt with no shoes when he ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.