Missing Teen's Body Found Near Miramar Apartment Complex

Dwight "DJ" Grant, 18, was a senior at Miramar High School

Police have confirmed a body found near a Miramar apartment complex is that of a teen who was reported missing by his family earlier this week.

Dwight "DJ" Grant, 18, was a senior at Miramar High School. His family reported him missing on Sunday.

As officers canvassed the area on Tuesday, they saw bloodstains, which led them to discover the body in some bushes.

Investigators haven't released details on Grant's death but have ruled it a homicide.

"May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends and our community," Miramar High School principal Maria Formoso tweeted in part.

Sergio Smith, a close friend of Grant's family, said the past few days have been painful.

"I watched Dwight grow up, and that’s what hurts. I won’t see him smile again," he said. "To go through all the energy of looking for him and for this to be the outcome is just hurtful."

Police said surveillance cameras at the complex captured the violent incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar Police.

"This kid needs justice. He did not deserve this," Smith said.

