Missing Toddler, Mother From Coconut Creek Found Safe, Baby's Father in Custody

Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen with Juan Bailey Jr. on Sunday.

Coconut Creek Police have found a missing 9-month-old and his mother who were last seen Sunday with the baby's father.

Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen with Juan Bailey Jr. and have not been seen since. Police said evidence showed the two did not leave willingly with Bailey Jr. and may have been in danger.

They were last seen in a light blue Nissan Quest. No other information was released by police.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police said the mother and baby were found safe and the father was taken into custody in Palm Beach County. No other information was released.

