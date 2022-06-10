U.S. Postal Truck Stolen in Hollywood Recovered

A U.S. Postal Service truck that was stolen in Hollywood has been found, officials said.

The truck had been stolen from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office in the 5700 block of Johnson Street between 8:30 p.m. on June 8 and 10 a.m. on June 9.

The vehicle was recovered Thursday but officials said they're still investigating the incident and trying to determine who stole it.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Any person who believes they have information regarding the incident is encouraged to report to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455.