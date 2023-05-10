Missing Woman's Body Found Floating in Lauderhill Canal: Police

A body found floating in a Lauderhill canal Wednesday was identified as a woman who went missing a day earlier, police said.

The discovery was made around 2 p.m. at a canal at the Cypress Grove Apartments at 1850 Northwest 42nd Terrace.

Lauderhill Police officials said they received a 911 call of a lifeless body floating in the canal and when officers and the Broward Sheriff's Office dive team arrived, the body was pulled from the water.

The body was identified as 64-year-old Wanda Robinson, who'd been reported missing Tuesday from the 4000 block of Northwest 16th Street, police said.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of foul play but detectives are investigating and trying to retrace Robinson's steps to determine how she ended up in the canal.