Missing Woman's Family Tracked Boyfriend to Area Where Human Remains Found, Uncle Says

The Miami-Dade Police Department says human remains were found Wednesday in rural Homestead, as investigators searched for missing 27-year-old mother, Andreae Lloyd.

MDPD says the medical examiner’s office will now work to positively identify the remains.

Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and Lloyd answered it, Miami-Dade police said.

The man started beating Lloyd and dragged her before forcing her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL and fleeing the scene, police said. At last word from police, the Civic remained missing.

“I pray that that’s not Andreae,” Lloyd’s uncle, Manuel Lloyd said. “But even if it is, I pray that we can still do what? Get through it.”

The search for Lloyd shifted Wednesday, after one of Lloyd’s relatives spotted the missing woman’s boyfriend in a remote area in Homestead near the intersection of SW 328th Street and SW 137th Avenue.

“One of my family members followed him from home,” said Lloyd. “If we had to help the police, the job had to be done.”

Manuel says the family member who spotted the woman’s boyfriend called police, and more than a dozen other relatives showed up to the scene.

Manuel says the boyfriend seemed nervous.

“You’ve got a young man that’s out in the bushes, and not knowing what to expect. He probably would’ve expected us to do some damage to him, but that didn’t happen,” said Manuel. “.We all got there, held him there until the police got there.”

The boyfriend, who has not been identified by investigators, was detained.

Detectives said a cadaver dog hit on a wooded area near the intersection, and said they’d located a pickup truck that had driven by the boyfriend.

Manuel says the truck seemed stuck.

“I found the truck out there in the bushes,” said Manuel. “Two of the tires were in a ditch, and the others were on land. And he couldn’t move it. So I don't know if he was walking backwards and forwards hoping somebody would come and help him or not.”