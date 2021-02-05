Mission to Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors in South Florida Ramps Up

Nearly 1,000 Holocaust survivors are expected to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida in the coming days.

First responders began administering the vaccine in the tri-county area on Thursday and were continuing in Broward County and Miami-Dade on Friday.

In Fort Lauderdale Friday morning, first responders were briefed before heading out to get shots in arms.

"I'm very happy, I was extremely happy that I would be one of those to get the shot," said 93-year-old Holocaust survivor Harriet Khosrova."I’m very happy to come to this country, I was about 12 years old. I didn’t quite know what was going on."

Florida's Department of Emergency Management and Department of Health made the special mission possible by identifying hundreds of survivors who live locally.

First reponders will be traveling to their homes and to senior living facilities to administer the shots.

"We’re getting a lot of feedback from the crews when they do come back because the stories are amazing, you know, what these people have experienced and lived through and are able to share with us at the time," Davie Fire Rescue Capt. Miguel Ferrer said.

Down in Miami Beach, firefighters were undertaking the same mission.

"I think being a Jewish firefighter, to be able to vaccinate holocaust survivors is probably one of the greatest things that you can do as an individual," Casey Sidener said. "It's such a mitzvah we call in the Jewish religion to be able to give back and provide a vaccine that’s so important to our community."

The second dose will be administered in early March.