Mistrial in murder case for boyfriend of woman found slain in Pompano Beach canal

A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend whose body was found in a Pompano Beach canal with an infant still alive inside nearly three years ago.

A Broward judge on Wednesday declared the mistrial after jurors in the trial of Ja'Kolbi Jacsaint remained deadlocked after seven hours of deliberations.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jacsaint was charged in the February 2022 murder of 22-year-old Jazzmine Brayboy.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ja'Kolbi Jacsaint

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jacsaint, now 20, was 17 at the time of the murder and his arrest.

Brayboy was found shot in the head inside her partially submerged Camaro in a canal near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 8th Street on Feb. 16, 2022.

Her 5-month-old goddaughter was found in the backseat of the car, unharmed, and pulled out by a good Samaritan, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said Jacsaint lied about where he was during the shooting.

An arrest warrant said he turned his cellphone to airplane mode but records contradicted his statement of being home at the time of the incident.

Family Photo Jazzmine Brayboy

Investigators had also found a firearm barrel and spring near Brayboy's car, and a search of Jacsaint's apartment turned up a Glock handgun box that had the same serial number as the handgun barrel found at the canal, the warrant said.

Jacsaint claimed it was a barrel to a replica gun that Brayboy had purchased, the warrant said.

But the bullet found in Brayboy had extensive damage and couldn't be matched with the barrel, though investigators determined it came from the same type of Glock handgun as the barrel and the box, the warrant said.

Jacsaint was also asked by detectives about an argument he'd had with Brayboy about her calling him a different name, and he said it had been resolved, the warrant said.

Jacsaint has remained in jail since his arrest in 2022. A new trial was expected to take place later this year.