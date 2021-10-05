Miya Marcano Murder Suspect Had Prior Troubling Incident With Another Woman: Sheriff

Little is known about Armando Caballero, the 27-year-old suspect in the murder of Miya Marcano in Orlando, but new details and bodycam footage of an incident involving another woman who rejected him have recently emerged.

In March, Caballero, was accused by a tenant of throwing a gym weight against her window at the Sabal Club apartments because she refused to meet with him, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Bodycam footage from the officers who responded to the scene that night showed the window broken at the condo complex.

Because the woman never actually saw Caballero, no charges were filed in the case, but officers obtained the note that was allegedly written by him inviting the woman to meet with him.

Caballero had worked as a maintenance worker at the Sabal Club apartments before he worked at the Arden Villas Apartments, where Marcano lived and worked, WESH reported.

Orange County investigators said Caballero is suspected of using a master key fob to enter Marcano’s first floor apartment at the Arden Villas on Friday, September 24.

Marcano, a Valencia College student, was last seen just before 5 p.m. that Friday; her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida that evening.

A body sheriffs believe to be Miya Marcano's was found by the Timber Skan Apartment Complex in Orlando where, Armando Caballero, the main suspect who took his own life, used to live. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports.

At a news conference last week, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Marcano had also repeatedly “rebuffed” romantic advances by Caballero.

Detectives spoke to Caballero after Marcano was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that he had entered her apartment before she disappeared.

Caballero was found dead of an apparent suicide September 27 at the Sabal Club apartments.

"We believe the complex's management was negligent," Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington said Sunday, referring to the hiring of Caballero as a maintenance employee at Arden Villas. "Did they actually do a background check? What type of background check did they do? And if you did do a background check, is that the type of individual that you would want to give a key fob to to be able to get in to anyone's apartment whenever he wants?"

According to the Arden Villas management they "utilized a national background check service and in Caballero's case, no records of robbery or sexual assault were found. There were also no previous complaints about his behavior."

No lawsuit has been filed against the apartment complex in Marcano's case, but the family does not rule out doing so in the coming days.

“Things are already in their hands. Now the family is going to work hand in hand with their lawyer to seek justice for Miya," said Marcano's aunt, Gabriela Sánchez.

A vigil was held for Miya Marcano just hours after the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced they found a body they believed to be hers. Team coverage with Julie Leonardi in Orlando and Kim Wynne in Pembroke Pines.

The Marcano family said they are still waiting for answers to many questions.

"Why did this happen? Why did he do this to her? We will never have those answers," Sánchez said.