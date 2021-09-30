Miya Marcano Search Intensifies in Orlando; Sheriff to Give Update

The massive search for a young South Florida woman who disappeared in Orlando last week intensified Thursday, as authorities were expected to give an update on the case.

Authorities were searching through storage and garage areas Thursday at the Arden Villas apartments, where 19-year-old Miya Marcano had disappeared.

Deputies were also seen searching near a lake not far from the complex.

HAPPENING NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff now searching near a lake around the corner from the Arden Villas. More than a dozen deputies are meeting and being briefed @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/s0gOEa05gu — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) September 30, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was expected to give an update on the case at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Marcano, a Valencia College student, vanished Friday just before she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family, authorities said.

The sheriff's office announced Monday that they'd found the body of Armando Caballero, a 27-year-old maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments where Marcano lived and worked. He had earlier been named a "person of interest" in the case. Sheriff John Mina described Caballero's death as a suicide.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff said Monday that Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was "repeatedly rebuffed" by her. Mina also said that Caballero had inappropriately entered Marcano's unit with a master key fob just minutes before she was last seen at the complex.

The sheriff said deputies had talked to Caballero Friday evening, but did not consider him a suspect or person of interest at that time. A warrant had been issued for Caballero’s arrest on a burglary charge before he was found dead on Monday, Mina said.

STILL MISSING: The red shirt (left) is what Miya Marcano was wearing when last seen on 9/24. She also had on jeans & a black hoodie.



On 9/27, person of interest Armando Caballero was found dead in an apparent suicide.



We're still searching for Miya.



Call 407-836-4357 w/ info pic.twitter.com/YkLGAQKPWb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 28, 2021

Family members have assisted law enforcement officers, searching through the woods near the apartment complex where Caballero was found and near the Arden Villas.