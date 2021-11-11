‘Miya's Law' Advocates for Renters' Safety

The family of slain college student Miya Marcano wants to make sure the tragedy sparks change.

"Miya's Law" advocates elevating security on residential properties with stricter background checks and limitations on the use of master keys.

The bill will be filed Friday, said state Sen. Linda Stewart, who will also sponsor it.

"We have been working with the Miya Marcano Foundation, stakeholders from the industry, and law enforcement to draft legislation that will make a real difference to improve tenant safety," Steward said in a statement. "We will have bipartisan support and I think that we will be able to pass Miya’s Law."

The body of 19-year-old Marcano was found in October in Orlando following a week-long search. She had moved there from South Florida after graduating from Flanagan High School.

The suspect in her death — a maintenance worker who lived at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked — killed himself shortly after the college student was reported missing. Police believe he used the key to enter her home before killing her.