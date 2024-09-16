Mom accused in starvation murder of 7-year-old who weighed 7lbs pleads not guilty

A Fort Lauderdale mother charged with murder in the starvation death of her 7-year-old son who was found weighing just seven pounds when he was pronounced dead on Christmas Day was back in court Monday, along with two of the other five people charged in the boy's death.

Michelle Doe entered a not guilty plea during Monday, court appearance. She was previously ordered held without bond and is due back in court on Oct. 31.

Doe, 37, was arrested last week on charges including first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child in connection with the death of her son, Deonte Atwell.

The Broward State Attorney's Office said Atwell was diagnosed with thoracic spina bifida and hydrocephalus, had a breathing tube and feeding tube and required around-the-clock skilled nursing care.

Fort Lauderdale Police Deonte Atwell

But authorities said family members and two home health care employees appeared to have stopped providing him with services, resulting in aggravated abuse and ultimately his death.

Police said Atwell may have suffered for months before he was found and pronounced dead on Dec. 25, 2023. Atwell had turned 7 just two days earlier, on Dec. 23, although prosecutors said it appeared he may have been dead "for quite some time."

Prosecutors said Atwell endured prolonged starvation, and was horribly malnourished and neglected, weighing just seven pounds when he died with bones poking through his skin.

Four other people have been arrested in Atwell's death, including his brother, 21-year-old Tyreck Irvin, and grandfather, 70-year-old James Graham.

Broward Sheriff's Office Michelle Doe, Tyreck Irvin, James Graham

Irvin is also charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child, while Graham is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, neglect of a child, and failure to report child abuse.

Irvin was also in court Monday, where it was learned a new defense attorney will have to be assigned to his case.

The owner of the home health provider, 47-year-old Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, is charged with felony third-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, Medicaid fraud, and neglect of a child.

Ameda was also in court Monday and also entered a not guilty plea. Her attorney said he's seeking to have her released from jail on bond.

"It’s a matter of trial by jury and the state has moved for pre-trial detention. They want her to stay in custody until trial and I am moving for her release," attorney Bruce Lehr said.

The nurse assigned to care for Atwell, 33-year-old Cassandre Lassegue, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, felony murder in third degree, aggravated child abuse, and Medicaid fraud.