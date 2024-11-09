Mom accused of murder after setting self, 2 sons on fire in Orlando: Sheriff

A woman is accused of first-degree murder after she allegedly doused herself and her two sons in gasoline before setting them all on fire in Orlando, according to the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office.

It was on Aug. 26 that 26-year-old Esther Thelus was allegedly caught on surveillance video purchasing the materials at a 7-Eleven that she would later use to try to kill her 2-year-old and infant boys.

According to detectives, Thelus’ roommate said she had taken the 2-year-old to his father’s house so she could give him up and move to Fort Lauderdale.

However, the man and his mother requested a DNA test to confirm paternity, and after some time, the man's mother returned the boy to Thelus.

Soon after, she went to the 7-Eleven, authorities said.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WESH, store clerk Marie Jean recounted the interaction with Thelus, describing the unease she felt as Thelus tried to put gasoline in an empty gallon of water.

Another customer even offered to help her by providing a proper gas container, unaware of the horror to follow.

“‘Am I making the right decision to do what I’m going to do?’ I think that’s what she’s telling herself,” Jean said as she watched the footage. “As soon as she left the store… I would say it was not even an hour when the officer came and talked to me.”

Thelus then allegedly went to her home in the 7200 block of Hiawassee Oak Drive, just minutes away, and started the fire.

Her roommate came outside asking why, WESH reported. Deputies said Thelus responded that it was due to "too much humiliation."

The infant, who suffered burns on 80% of his body, died nearly two months later from his injuries.

“The kids did not ask to be born. I would rather you call DCF or go to the fire department, drop the kids, say you can no longer provide for them, instead of doing something like that,” Jean said. “I feel bad PTSD. That happened in my store.”

Thelus remains hospitalized, and faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.