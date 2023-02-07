Mom and Son Arrested After Stolen Truck, Carjacked SUV Crash While Fleeing Police in Doral, Hialeah

A mother and son are facing charges after authorities said they were involved in a stolen truck crashing while fleeing police in Doral and a carjacked SUV crashing while fleeing police in Hialeah, officials said.

Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, and his mother, 42-year-old Martha Herrera-Tapia, were both arrested after the wild series of events unfolded Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, the incident began when officers spotted a blue Ford F-250 truck shortly after a "be on the lookout" was issued for the truck.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A Doral Police officer tried to pull the truck over in the area of Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 89th Court but the truck fled, the report said.

The truck was speeding and recklessly driving in and out of traffic, and at one point drove into oncoming traffic, the report said.

The truck eventually crashed in the area of Northwest 82nd Avenue and Northwest 18th Street.

Shortly after the crash, a woman flagged down an officer and said she'd been approached by a man who said he was screaming that he'd been in a bad accident and got into her Honda Pilot and fled the scene, the report said.

A short time later, Hialeah Police spotted the Honda heading westbound on E. 49th Street at E. 8th Avenue and tried to stop it but the driver fled, the report said.

The Honda eventually crashed in the 1300 block of 49th Street and the driver, Moats, and passenger, Herrera-Tapia, were taken into custody, the report said.

Detectives determined Moats had been the driver of the F-250 and the man who carjacked the Honda, the report said.

Herrera-Tapia told detectives that she and Moats had driven the F-250 to Miami from Georgia, the report said. Detectives believe she stole the truck, the report said.

Moats was charged with two counts of grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

Herrera-Tapia was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.