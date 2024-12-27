Mom arrested after baby left alone at Hard Rock casino on Christmas Eve: Police

An Oklahoma woman was arrested after her baby was allegedly left alone at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on Christmas Eve, police said.

Rubi C. Verduzco, 29, was arrested on child neglect charges, due to "not knowing who, where or for what length of time she left her baby," the Seminole Police Department said in an arrest report.

Tribal police said they were called to the casino regarding a child, whose exact age was not provided, left unattended at the bell desk.

The responding officer said he saw "an infant wearing a soiled diaper in a stroller out in the open elements."

Broward Sheriff's Office Rubi C. Verduzco, 29

The bell desk employee explained that three men had left the baby there and walked away about 30 minutes before the officer arrived, according to police.

It wasn't until 15 to 20 minutes after the officer got there that Verduzco, identified by her Oklahoma Medical Marijuana card, arrived at the scene, an arrest report details.

She allegedly appeared intoxicated, displaying bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and the "strong odor" of alcohol on her breath. Verduzco told police the baby's name but said she was unsure of their birthday, authorities said.

Then, police said Verduzco called a man who she identified as the child's father, and he allegedly said he was in Oklahoma and that the state should take custody of the baby.

That same man later said he was in Orlando and was not sure he could come to the casino to get his baby.

Police called the Florida Department of Children and Families, who took custody of the baby.

Verduzco was booked into Broward County's Main Jail on $2,500 bond.