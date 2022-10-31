Mom Awaits Return of Missing Miami-Dade Boy Found in Canada

A mother is eagerly waiting for her son's return to Miami months after he was kidnapped by his father and taken to Canada.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. He was found Sunday in New Brunswick, Canada, after a tipster spotted the boy with his father at a Walmart.

“I would love to talk to this person [the tipster] and give them my eternal gratitude because this was it," said Yanet Concepcion, JoJo's mother. "Moments later, and we wouldn't be able to find him because he was about to hibernate for months."

The tipster called police from a Walmart in Moncton saying he saw the father and son shopping, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police responded and arrested the father, also named Jorge Morales. They also arrested the boy's grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, after they found her about 45 minutes away from the Walmart.

Concepcion is now waiting for Canadian authorities to expedite JoJo's passport and documentation to get him back to Miami.

JoJo is in the care of a social worker as he awaits to return to Miami on either Monday night or Tuesday.

"I just can't wait to hug him," Concepcion said. "I can close my eyes and literally see him."

Earlier this month, the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for the child's return as a private investigator released surveillance video of the boy and his father at a Walmart in Maine just days after he was reported missing.

The elder Jorge Morales and his mother were wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order.