Miami-Dade

Mom Beats Daughter With Belt After Discovering She Skipped School: Police

Ana Friarosario is facing charges after police say she beat her daughter with a belt, punched her in the face and bit her

A woman is facing one charge of child abuse after police say she violently beat her daughter at their home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, Ana Friarosario, 33, discovered that her 14-year-old daughter had skipped school on Tuesday. The two live in the 11000 block of Southwest 189th Terrace.

Friarosario then used a belt to hit her daughter on the arms, back and leg, according to an arrest report. The report also said Friarosario mounted her daughter, punching her in the face and biting her on the back.

Local

Art Basel 4 hours ago

Charge Dropped Against Artist Who Wrote on Art-Banana Wall at Miami’s Art Basel

Florida 4 hours ago

3 Guilty of Scamming Homeowners After Hurricane Michael

The 14-year-old suffered from a black eye, belt marks, bite mark indents and bruising. Friarosario was arrested at her home and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade policechild abuse
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us