‘Hard to breathe': Mom copes with loss of daughter, grandchildren in Pembroke Park tragedy

The loss of her daughter, Julie Cruz, has been a heavy burden for Irma Denisse, and the loss of her three grandchildren has been unbearable.

"My oxygen. My daughter and my grandkids were my oxygen, so right now it’s hard to breathe," Denisse said.

Cruz, 32, and her children – 11-year-old Xion Solomon, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie – were shot and killed last week in their Pembroke Park apartment complex by Cruz's estranged boyfriend Stephen McKenzie.

“I miss them terribly," Denisse said. "For me, it feels like it’s a nightmare right now.”

As Denisse copes with this tragedy, she remains at the hospital tending to her 8-year-old granddaughter, Phiinyx Solomon, who was the lone survivor. She is progressing in her recovery, and Denise says she is working on opening a trust that will go to her granddaughter for physical and psychological therapy.

Police say 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie turned the gun on himself after the shooting. He died in the hospital almost five days later. He was in a relationship with Cruz and was the father of Emery and Nova.

Denisse says Xion died trying to protect his siblings.

McKenzie psychologically abused Cruz, and she was in the process of leaving him, Denisse said.

“She called me on Tuesday that she was going to leave him this weekend," she said. "On Wednesday, I did not get to speak to her, and that’s when it happened... My daughter just called me and told me that she was exhausted from the mental abuse. It was up and down a lot."

The shooting shocked the Pembroke Park community and those who know the family, including Cybele Rivera, who said she used to teach the toddlers, Nova and Emery.

"Every day they would come and they were like happy kids. They were little rambunctious little two-year-olds," Rivera said. "Innocent little kids. The dad always came and nothing seemed odd. We knew that they were separated and something was going on but nothing like this. Nothing like this."

Xion and Phiinyx had been students at ECB Educational K-8 Center. The principal released a statement on Monday.

"Xion's laughter and quirky smile will forever echo in the halls of the ECB Educational Center. We will remember the roaring recess football victories with your friends," the statement read, in part. "Phiinix's contagious smile, warm spirit and special giftings are felt. Whether she gives you a friendship bracelet or an impressive art piece, it is done with love. Feel better Phiinyx."

Denisse had this plea to anyone suffering from domestic violence.

"If you’re in a situation where you feel unsafe, please leave. Do it for your kids," she said.

The city of Pembroke Park provided grief counseling services Monday for those who need it at Pembroke Park Town Hall.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.