Mom dies month after daughter was killed in Palm Beach County crash

More than a month after a tragic crash that killed nine members of a Connecticut family in Palm Beach County, tragedy struck the family once again.

"I’m numb. I’m numb most of the time. People talk to me, I can’t focus," Antianette Edwards said.

The last six weeks have been some of the most painful times of her life.

"This one is a shock. And the family is like, their heart can’t take it," Antianette said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Aug. 5, nine of her family members died after their SUV went off the road and into a canal near Belle Glade.

A family with ties with Connecticut were killed in a crash in Palm Beach County. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

One of the victims was her son and only child: 5-year-old Kamdien Edwards-Raynor.

"He was funny. He was a daredevil even though he was small," she said. ".... I just laid in the bed, crying and cried until I fell asleep. And that was 6 in the morning. I cried myself to sleep."

She thought the pain couldn’t get worse until she got a call last week. Her sister, 42-year-old Andrea Edwards, died on Sept. 10.

"We just lost nine. And then lose another one on top of that," Antianette said.

Family members believe Andrea died after having a seizure but Antianette believes it was from a broken heart.

Two of the nine victims were Andrea’s 21-year-old daughter Anyia and her one-year-old granddaughter, Naleia.

"She said her heart was so broken," Antianette said. "She didn’t know how to deal with the reality of it."

The family has had three funerals in the last few weeks and now has to plan a fourth. They set up a GoFundMe to support Andrea's funeral.

"It’s too much. It’s too much," Antianette said.