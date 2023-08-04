Mom facing attempted murder charges after giving teen son gun used in Miami park shooting: Police

A mother is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said she gave her teen son the gun used in a shooting at a Miami park that left two people hospitalized.

Isesha Shawnteray Johnson, 41, was arrested Thursday on charges including attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, accessory after the fact, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a minor approved by a guardian, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Isesha Shawnteray Johnson

The charges stem from a shooting that happened the night of July 18.

According to the arrest report, police received a ShotSpotter alert for nine rounds fired in the 2100 block of Northwest 51st Terrace at Olinda Park.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who was shot in his right arm, a second victim who'd collapsed after being shot in his thigh, and a third victim who was nearly struck in the head and "had a bullet hole in the piece of clothing she was wearing on her head," the report said.

The two male victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Detectives later determined Johnson had provided the gun used to her 15-year-old son, and that she and son fled after the shooting, the report said.

After the son was arrested on Thursday, he admitted to getting the gun from his mother, the report said.

He also told investigators that after the shooting, he buried the gun while Johnson watched, the report said.

Johnson was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where she was being held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.