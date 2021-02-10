Mom Facing DUI Manslaughter Had 2 Kids in SUV During Fatal Pompano Beach Crash: BSO

What to Know A woman is facing charges in a 2020 crash in Pompano Beach that left a pedestrian dead

Jeanie Ann Wilkins, 27, was arrested Tuesday on DUI manslaughter and multiple DUI property damage charges related to the Sept. 6, 2020 crash

Authorities say Wilkins was drunk and driving an SUV when she lost control and struck the pedestrian

A Pompano Beach woman was drunk and had her two young children with her in her SUV when she jumped a curb and fatally struck a man on a Pompano Beach sidewalk, authorities said.

Jeanie Ann Wilkins, 27, was arrested Tuesday on DUI manslaughter and multiple DUI property damage charges related to the Sept. 6, 2020 crash, records showed.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Wilkins was behind the wheel of her Dodge Journey SUV with her 3-year-old and 6-year-old child in the vehicle when she lost control of the SUV in the 2400 block of N. Federal Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to an arrest report, the vehicle hit a curb, went onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian, who was near a bus stop.

The pedestrian was thrown about 30 feet and ended up in the parking lot of a nearby business, the report said.

Rescue crews arrived and brought the pedestrian to Broward Health North Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name wasn't released.

Wilkins stayed at the scene but while she was speaking with an investigator, the investigator noticed a smell of alcohol on her breath, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Wilkins told the investigator she'd had two beers at the beach, and agreed to give a blood sample, the report said.

When the blood sample came back in January it found Wilkins had a blood alcohol content of .134, well above Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

The toxicology report also gave positive results for THC, the report said.

Wilkins was booked into jail where she remained held on $107,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.