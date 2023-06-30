Mom of 19-year-old shot, killed by Uber driver ‘expected justice'

A mother is speaking out after prosecutors decided not to charge the Uber driver who shot and killed her 19-year-old son.

Uber driver Christopher Bernadel won't face criminal charges in the Nov. 9, 2022 shooting of Miles McGlashan, the Broward State Attorney's Office said in a closeout memo released Wednesday. Prosecutors said the evidence in the case wouldn't negate the state's "stand your ground" defense.

“I’m absolutely devastated," April McGlashan said. "Our family, our friends, our entire community — devastated and shocked, really, because we expected justice.”

An Uber driver who fatally shot his 19-year-old passenger in Hollywood won't face charges after prosecutors said said the evidence in the case wouldn't negate the state's "stand your ground" defense. NBC6's Heather Walker reports

Miles McGlashan was going to visit his grandparents when investigators say the 19-year-old and his driver got into a dispute after he asked to be dropped off at a different location.

The driver told police he shot the teen after he attacked him.

But Miles’ family said he wasn’t the aggressor — they said Miles got out of the car first, and it was the driver who approached him.

"Florida's Stand Your Ground Law requires prosecutors to assess the facts and evidence we receive," Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said in a statement. "While hearts and minds often struggle, prosecutors are tasked with and required by law to ensure there is not only probable cause to support a criminal charge but that there is also sufficient evidence to prove that charge beyond every reasonable doubt. Based upon the evidence we received in this matter, our office cannot pursue charges."

“How can it be 'stand your ground' if my son got out of the car?" April McGlashan said.

The family sent a formal request Friday for a grand jury to hear the facts of the case.

“He lost his life, he was 19, he was in college. He was beginning his life, and that was taken away from him," the mother said. "That’s the least they can do is give that opportunity."

But the prosecutor’s office told NBC6, “Prosecutors cannot ethically present a case to the grand jury when they know the evidence is legally insufficient.”

“Yes, we are at the mercy of the justice system, but I’m still hopeful that justice will be served," April McGlashan said. "That’s the least they can do for my son.”

The attorney for the family said they will now seek the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate and will explore other options as well, including reaching out to the Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation.

NBC6 made multiple attempts to reach the Uber driver in this case but did not hear back.