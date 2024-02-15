Mom of 3-year-old twins who died after being found in car on I-95 arrested

The South Florida mother who jumped off Interstate 95 after her 3-year-old twins were found unresponsive inside a car earlier this month has been arrested in connection with the childrens' deaths, officials said.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, was arrested and booked into jail Thursday on two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes."

Miami-Dade Corrections Shirlene Napoleon Alcime

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 in the nortbound lanes of I-95 near the Florida's Turnpike Extension.

The three-year-old fraternal twins, a girl and boy identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, were found unresponsive inside a car. Both were foaming from the mouth and nose, the arrest report said.

They were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

As police arrived at the scene, they saw Alcime jump off the ramp onto the Tri-Rail tracks below in what officials believe was a suicide attempt.

Alcime fell from a considerable height and was taken to the hospital.

The manner and cause of death for the twins will be determined by the autopsy results conducted by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.