Mom of Four Among Victims in Miami Gardens Violent Crash

Police have not released details yet on the cause of the crash that killed Taiice Davis, 42, a mother of four.

Loved ones are desperate for answers after a South Florida woman was one of the two people who died in a multi-car crash over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

Police have not released details yet on the cause of the crash that killed Taiice Davis, 42, a mother of four.

"Taiice was one of the most beautiful that I know," said Shazz Brown Mendez, Davis' aunt.

Mendez said Davis was in the car with her boyfriend on the night of the crash. Flowers now mark the spot where the crash happened along 183rd Street and NW 38th Court in Miami Gardens.

"She had so much she was looking forward to," Mendez said.

A neighbor who witnessed the gruesome aftermath gave NBC 6 cellphone video showing mangled cars and first responders.

"I was startled, I was petrified," Charlie Eason said. "I didn't know what to do."

According to Miami Gardens police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Five cars were involved, two of which were parked. Two people died at the crash site, and five others were rushed to the hospital in serious conditions.

"I ain't never seen nothing like this in my life," Eason said.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous says she hears cars speeding by often.

"Always, always, always somebody speeding. It's very crazy," she said.

The investigation is now in the hands of the police's traffic homicide unit.

"We're still in shock," Mendez said. "I mean every day, I wake up, I hope it was just a bad dream."

