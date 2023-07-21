Mom of son killed in street racing crash speaks out amid racing crackdown

As officials are searching for those who took part in illegal street racing on roadways across Miami-Dade County, a mother whose son was killed in a reckless crash is speaking out about the dangerous stunts.

Videos show drivers performing donuts and taking part in dangerous stunts across Miami-Dade, while dozens of people watched and encouraged them. Traffic was at a standstill and congested for miles northbound on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street. Hours later, evidence of the illegal activity was still visible.

“These videos are extremely disturbing,” said Captain Freddie Cruz of the City of Miami Police. “First of all, it’s illegal, but most importantly, it’s extremely dangerous. At any given moment, any of these drivers can lose control and hurt all the spectators or even take the lives of these spectators.”

Over in Wynwood, cars blocked the road near Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. When police showed up, everyone scattered. Another group took over a tunnel in Miami and they had the same MO. Cars also took over the intersection of Northwest 167th Street and 12th Avenue.

In the past few months, police in Miami-Dade and Broward have arrested drivers involved in illegal street racing.

It's an activity Zulema Sanchez knows all too well about. Her youngest son, Alberto, died in a speed racing accident in Fort Lauderdale last August.

"152 miles, it's a horrible, horrible accident,” Sanchez said. "The car is not a toy, it's only for transportation."

Sanchez said she's seen the videos from overnight, and she has a message to anyone involved because she doesn't want another parent to live with the pain she's had to for nearly a year.

"No more fast driving, no more, drive slow, or normal,” Sanchez said. "Moms, kiss your kids because you never know the next day."

The Florida Highway Patrol is reviewing the videos to identify those involved. The agency said if you are involved in any illegal activity, including street takeovers, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and donuts, you can get hit with first-degree misdemeanors.