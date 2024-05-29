Miami

‘Would have killed her': Mom says gunfire hit high-rise Miami condo near daughter's high chair

Vivian Olodun said a bullet shattered a window and was within inches of a toddler’s high chair where she was eating just minutes before the shooting

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A downtown Miami resident is speaking out after her condo unit on the 45th floor was struck by a bullet over the weekend.

City of Miami Police said two units at the same building near the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard were affected by the gunfire.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“It’s the most unlikely issue that you’d think you have living in a condo in Miami," resident Vivian Olodun said.

The bullet shattered a window and was within inches of a toddler’s high chair where she was eating just minutes before the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"You know, if somebody was really playing target practice into my house, you would have shot my child. You would have killed her,” said Olodun.

Olodun’s nanny was home with her kids on Sunday night just after 7 p.m. when she said she heard about five gunshots.

The mother of two is grateful the bullet did not penetrate through the hurricane impact windows.

Local

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida gas prices expected to dip this summer

Haiti 2 hours ago

Garry Conille named Haiti's new prime minister as country remains under siege by gangs

“I’d like to believe it was a random act of violence. I don't want to think about someone targeting my home in that type of way but I have to live in some level of reality that this is not a pistol, this is not a handgun, this is someone with a rifle literally having target practice into people’s homes,” said Olodun.

Miami Police said stray bullets struck two units in the same building near Bayfront Park. Olodun said the other apartment affected was one floor below hers.

Investigators believe the shooter was in an adjacent building.

"I moved here from Los Angeles nearly 20 years ago because of the random violence that wss happenjng in the city at the time and I stayed here because I feel safe, I feel like I have opportunity here, I’ve become a business owner here. I love Miami and we need to think about what kind of city do we want to have," said Olodun.

Miami Police said this is an ongoing investigation. They are working to locate the shooter.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us