‘Justice for Bryanna': Mom seeks answers after 18-year-old killed in North Lauderdale

A family wants justice after and 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in North Lauderdale earlier this week.

Bryanna Nina, whose life was tragically cut short on Monday, was described as a ray of sunshine.

“Very strong individual, beautiful inside and out,” said Marisol Rivas, her mother. “She was loved by too many people.”

Nina was Rivas' oldest child, who she said made made friends with everyone.

“Outgoing, very outspoken, very strong individual, she was so sweet, she was always so helpful with everybody,” Rivas said. “Never thought that I would be doing this, never thought in a million years I would be doing this.”

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, was shot at around 6:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Avenue.

Nina was with one of her sisters at a friend’s house and they were outside waiting on an Uber to go home. Broward detectives said that's when people got out of a car and started shooting. Nina was shot several times and died at the hospital.

“She tried to run, she tried to save her life, no child should ever have to go through that, that was the scariest last moments of her life and I wasn't there, only her sister,” Rivas said.

Rivas keeps replaying the last conversation she had with her daughter.

“Her walking away in the door and just seeing her, it was my last moments with her, I can’t believe she's not coming back,” Rivas said.

Detectives told Rivas that her daughter was not the intended target. Now the mother wants to know who and why and she wants justice.

“I'm praying God has the last say,” Rivas said. “I want justice for Bryanna.”

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding Nina’s murder.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact BSO Homicide Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4262 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tipsters can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

A GoFundMe was created for the family.