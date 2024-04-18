‘I'm still fighting': Mom seeks answers in son's 2007 cold case killing in Miami-Dade

Seventeen years after a man was shot and killed at a Miami-Dade apartment complex, his mother is still hoping his murder will be solved.

Luis Leon Jr. was just 23 when he was shot and killed at the Villages of Naranja complex near Southwest 137th Avenue and Moody Drive on April 17, 2007.

The cold case remains unsolved.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/17/07, Luis Leon Jr. was killed in the area of 13740 SW 268 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477. pic.twitter.com/cZWJsuvT5I — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 4, 2020

On Wednesday, detectives handed out flyers in the neighborhood to try to find someone who may know something.

Leon's mother, Tracy Brown, told reporters she's heard several stories over the years about what may have led to the shooting.

"I heard a lot of stuff on the street but don't nobody say nothing. They say they got a few leads," Brown said. "I don't know what to make of it, you know, that all this time, you should have a heart by now. You should feel some kind of way, 17 years, the guilt ought to set in, you oughta be able to tell me who killed my child."

Detectives believe Leon knew who killed him, and think two or three suspects may be directly responsible. But they said there are others out there who know what happened.

"I'm still fighting for justice, I'm still trying to get answers," Brown said. "I want to keep doing it because you never know, eventually one day somebody might say something. I just have to keep doing it for my sanity."

Detectives and Brown are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

"I've got to know what happened to my child," Brown said. "He was my child and he didn't deserve to get shot down in the back like he did, shame on ya'll who did this to my baby, shame on ya'll."